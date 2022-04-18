Snowfall expected tonight

Morning: Patchy frost. Partly cloudy. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 53.
Tonight: Rain turns over to heavy snow. Low 33.
Tomorrow: Snow early turning to mixed precipitation. High 41. Low 34.
***Tomorrow is a StormTacker 2 Alert day due to widespread heavy snow***
***Winter Storm Warning in effect for all of CNY from 6 PM this evening until 12 PM tomorrow***
Waking up to some patchy frost and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will jump from the 30s to the 50s by the afternoon. Clouds move in mid day ahead of a winter storm set to bring widespread wet snow to our area starting tonight. Starting out as rain then changing over to snow tonight. Snowfall totals are expected to be significant, with most areas expecting 5 to 9 inches, with higher elevations seeing 9"+. Expect tricky travel conditions especially for tomorrow morning. Snow turns over to mixed precipitation as we warm up to the 40s tomorrow.
After Tuesday, temperatures look to remain mild in the low 50s, so the snowfall we are getting isn't expected to last far into the week. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Scattered showers can be expected Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Highs remain in the mid 50s for Friday with partly cloudy skies. Next weekend looks to have a few scattered showers, but warmer with highs near 60.