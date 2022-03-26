Snowfall forecast for Sunday and Monday

Tonight: Snow begins. Low 31.
Tomorrow Morning: Snow showers. Breezy. Low 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. Upper 20s.
Tomorrow Evening: Show showers. Windy. Mid 20s.
Snowfall begins tonight as a cold front moves through Central New York. Low 31. Tomorrow morning, lake-effect snow begins and continues throughout the next 24 hours. The high for the day is in the morning in the low 30s, as temperatures fall throughout the day, and winds pick up with wind gusts reaching 30+ mph. Snow continues overnight until Monday morning. Total snowfall amounts vary greatly by elevation and location, with highest snowfall totals appearing directly east of Lake Ontario on Tug Hill. Most areas in lower to average elevations will see trace to 5 inches, as shown on the snowfall map. Monday night gets really cold with winds remaining strong bringing wind chills down to near 0.
Sunshine returns on Tuesday, as winds remain breezy. Highs for Tuesday are in the upper 20s. It warms up above freezing Wednesday, with a rainy stretch for the rest of the week as temperatures rise into the 50s later in the week.