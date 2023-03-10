Snowfall tonight, mostly cloudy Saturday

Friday Night: Snow.
Saturday: AM flurries, mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
St. Patrick's Day Parade: 25-30. 4-8mph winds. Wind chill 20-25. Light snow, mostly cloudy.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Upper 30s.
As we approach the second weekend in March, spring isn't clearly in sight at least for the near term. We will be dealing with snow, primarily south of the Mohawk Valley this Friday night. Snowfall rates will decrease by tomorrow morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs in the mid 30s. Weather continues to remain relatively quiet throughout the weekend, with even a chance of seeing some sunshine by the afternoon Sunday before a nor'easter begins to develop off the coast.
So what do we know about this nor'easter so far? The path of this storm system looks to keep us out of the bulls eye, which means there is less unpredictability of precipitation type as well as highest snowfall totals. We are, however, bordering the highest accumulations which as this point are centered towards Albany and the Catskills. We are thinking this will be a mostly snow event for CNY, and we will continue to watch how far west the heavy snow is expected to go. Regardless, just be prepared for possible tricky travel Tuesday especially if you live in Otsego and Herkimer Counties.