Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14.
Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32.
Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s.
Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight, with lows in the teens. Tomorrow morning sees partly cloudy skies in the Mohawk Valley and south, while the North Country will start seeing heavier snowfall. The snow bands begin to move south by noon tomorrow, with strong winds from the west. Mid afternoon sees a high of 32, and the possibility of snow squalls to form. High winds and snowfall could produce whiteout conditions for 15-30 minutes. Scattered snowfall will continue until the evening, as snowfall totals for the North Country reach 2-5", with areas south receiving trace amounts.
A cold but dry start to Monday with temperatures in the single digits and partly cloudy skies. High 16. A warmer Tuesday brings scattered snow showers with highs above freezing. We look to enter a cold dry stretch for the remainder of the week, with possible flurries on Thursday. Another windy week in February looks to be in store as well.