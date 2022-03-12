Snowfall totals for today

Tonight: Windy. Lake-effect flurries. Upper teens.
Tomorrow Morning: Cold. Quick snowfall. Mid teens.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. Low 30s.
***WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL NEW YORK UNTIL SUNDAY NIGHT***
Snowfall amounts for today ranged above 5 inches in most areas and reached 9 to 10 inches in other areas. The storm was on track with our latest forecast amounts on Thursday. This evening, wind is the bigger story with sustained wind speeds around 15-20 mph. Winds remain strong into the night with lows in the upper teens. Wind chill however can bring temperatures to near or below zero across Central New York. Lake-effect flurries are possible throughout the evening and into tonight, with additional brief snowfall Sunday morning. Tomorrow, besides setting your clocks ahead by an hour, will be a cloudy but perfect day to enjoy last minute winter activities. The snowfall we got today will be perfect for building snowmen and throwing snowballs.
After Sunday, temperatures turn more spring-like, with average highs in the 40s throughout the week. Brief rainfall is expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to rise by Thursday and Friday possibly reaching the 50s later on in the week.