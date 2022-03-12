Snowfall totals for today

 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...REPLACES WINTER STORM WARNING PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility and create icy spots
on previously plowed roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will be the main hazard early
this evening, though lake effect showers will increase later
tonight and into the early morning hours as winds begin to
shift.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org,
and for Pennsylvania at 511pa.com. Or, dial 5-1-1 from with the
respective state.

&&

Tonight: Windy. Lake-effect flurries. Upper teens.

Tomorrow Morning: Cold. Quick snowfall. Mid teens.

Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.

Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. Low 30s.

Snowfall amounts for today ranged above 5 inches in most areas and reached 9 to 10 inches in other areas. The storm was on track with our latest forecast amounts on Thursday. This evening, wind is the bigger story with sustained wind speeds around 15-20 mph. Winds remain strong into the night with lows in the upper teens. Wind chill however can bring temperatures to near or below zero across Central New York. Lake-effect flurries are possible throughout the evening and into tonight, with additional brief snowfall Sunday morning. Tomorrow, besides setting your clocks ahead by an hour, will be a cloudy but perfect day to enjoy last minute winter activities. The snowfall we got today will be perfect for building snowmen and throwing snowballs.

After Sunday, temperatures turn more spring-like, with average highs in the 40s throughout the week. Brief rainfall is expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to rise by Thursday and Friday possibly reaching the 50s later on in the week.

