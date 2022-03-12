Snowfall totals for today

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... ...REPLACES WINTER STORM WARNING PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create icy spots on previously plowed roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will be the main hazard early this evening, though lake effect showers will increase later tonight and into the early morning hours as winds begin to shift. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, and for Pennsylvania at 511pa.com. Or, dial 5-1-1 from with the respective state. &&