Snowy and windy day today

Morning: Snow. Breezy. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Snow. Windy. Low 30s.
Evening: Snow. Windy. Upper 20s.
Tomorrow: Scattered snow showers. Cold. Windy. High 19.
A very windy and snowy day today, with temperatures warmer earlier in the day cooling off later on and wind gusts reaching 30+ mph. Expect periods of lowered visibility today, lasting until this evening. Total snowfall amounts vary greatly by elevation and location, with highest snowfall totals appearing directly east of Lake Ontario on Tug Hill. Most areas in lower to average elevations will see trace to 5 inches. Colder temperatures arrive tonight as winds remain strong into tomorrow. Wind chills could reach near or below zero tonight. Snow continues in higher elevations tomorrow morning, with temperatures in the low teens. Windy and cold day Monday, high of 19. Frigid lows return Monday night with wind chills once again near zero.
Temperatures slightly warm on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s. Periods of sunshine return after an eventful weekend in weather. It warms up above freezing Wednesday, and a rainy stretch is ahead later on in the week as temperatures rise into the 50s on Thursday.