Snowy Easter morning tomorrow

Tonight: Flurries begin. Low 30.
Tomorrow Morning: AM flurries. Low 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Flurries ending. High 41.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly clear. Upper 30s.
Rain and snow look to leave the area heading into later this evening. Mostly cloudy skies and dry air last for a couple hours tonight. Flurries begin late tonight into early tomorrow morning, making way for a snowy Easter morning. Temperatures chilly in the low 30s to start Sunday, and as the flurries end by the early afternoon, temperatures rise to a high of 41. Clearer skies follow later into Sunday evening, and last through the night into Monday morning. We are tracking the possibility of fog for your Monday morning commute, as lower level humidity and clear skies are forecast for the night before. Monday sees a sharp rise in temperatures into the 50s with sunny skies in the morning, and mostly cloudy skies moving in later on in the day.
On Monday night, the leading edge of a system is moving into the northeast. With the properties of a nor'easter, precipitation looks to be rain and snow at this point, and we will continue to keep you updated as more information comes in regarding the path of the system as well as any changes to the rain/snow mix. After Tuesday, temperatures slowly rise throughout the rest of the week, hitting the 60s by Thursday and remaining mild into the weekend.