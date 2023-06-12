Soaking rain expected tonight

Tonight: Cloudy with steady rain. Low 56.
Tuesday morning: Decreasing clouds. Mid 60s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 73.
Tuesday evening: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.
Widespread, soaking rain is expected this evening and tonight, with rainfall totals between 0.5-1.0" with locally higher amounts. Some minor flooding is possible in poor drainage and low lying areas. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s.
Clouds clear out early tomorrow, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Pleasant, with highs in the low 70s. Widespread showers return on Wednesday, with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s. Clouds give way to sunshine with the chance of a late day shower on Thursday. Highs in the low 70s. Cloudy with showers on Friday and highs in the upper 60s.
The weather over the weekend looks pleasant. A few showers are possible on Saturday, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s.