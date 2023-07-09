Some areas seeing rain and thunderstorms this evening

The boilermaker forecast really lucked out today. We kept our fingers crossed as storms early this morning were only a few miles south of the start of the race. After that most rain stayed south and east of Utica, primarily in Otsego County. Heavy rain south of CNY has caused the expected inflow of moisture for storms this afternoon to be cut off. This has greatly reduced severe weather risk, however there is still plenty of moisture and instability for scattered thunderstorms to develop over the next several hours. They are expected to decay as instability wanes overnight.
Tomorrow, additional scattered showers and storms as a low pressure center departs to the east. Slow moving storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and a low risk for localized flooding while other areas could see no rain at all. These could linger for some of us until early Tuesday morning where things dry up and sunshine moves in. Only a low chance for a stray thunderstorm from the west. On and off scattered showers and thunderstorms will return once more for the remainder of the week so it looks like Tuesday will be the driest day this week.