Some light rain and flurries this evening

Tonight: Chilly and cloudy. Mid 30s.
Thursday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Thursday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 40s.
Thursday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
A cool and breezy fall day today, with some lake-effect showers and even some flurries in higher elevations. We will dip down into the 30s again tonight, continuing into another cool fall day across the area. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. Lows overnight Thursday and into Friday will be chilly again, but then as we head into the weekend sunshine and warmer weather arrives.
Friday expect mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Top 10 day possible Saturday, with sunshine, a light breeze, and highs reaching the upper 60s! Clouds slowly begin to arrive Sunday, we are keeping an eye on a system bringing rain up the east coast. Current trends have it delayed until Monday, however it still is possible the rain could arrive as soon as Sunday night.