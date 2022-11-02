Spectacular early November weather continues!

Tonight: Clear. Low 37.
Thursday Morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Thursday Afternoon: Sunny and warm. High 68.
Thursday Evening: Clear. 50s.
A large crest in the jet stream will drive warmth and sunshine into Central New York over the next several days. Temperatures look to approach record warmth for the start of the weekend!
Clear skies, light winds, and dry air will mean quickly falling temperatures this evening. Clear skies tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Thursday and temperatures look to warm up. Afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s with light winds. Mostly sunny skies expected on Friday, with highs near 70!
The weather starts out near record warmth this weekend. Sunshine gives way to clouds on Saturday. Breezy and warm, with highs in the low 70s. A weak cold front brings showers to the area on Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Monday, with highs in the upper 60s. Cooler weather returns by Election Day. Mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 60.