Spotty showers and storms Friday, nice weekend ahead!

After widespread rain early this morning, things will remain quiet for most of CNY weather-wise until early this afternoon as spotty showers and thunderstorms move through CNY. Highs for the day won't be too hot only in the mid 70s. We do have some good news in the forecast though; it's looking like we could have one of the best overall weekends so far this summer!
Even though there will likely be lingering clouds Saturday morning and early afternoon, sunshine peeks out for most of CNY for the mid afternoon through the evening. There is a stray chance of a shower or storm primarily north of the Mohawk Valley, but the rest of the area is expected to remain mostly dry. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Even more dry weather is expected Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. The best part about this coming weekend is the humidity is expected to be low for fantastic outdoor weather.
Weather turns active again with scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday next week, with mid-week sunshine expected Wednesday as humidity continues to rise again.