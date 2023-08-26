Spotty showers possible in the afternoon this Saturday

A muggy and mild start to your Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will push through this afternoon lowering the humidity but it could fire up a few spotty showers in the process. This front also appears to be weak so the strongest rain showers might have a rumble of thunder but no severe weather is expected. Highs today will reach the mid 70s. Weather quiets down again tonight with patchy fog developing as dew points slowly lower. Sunday will be mostly dry with low humidity and highs again in the mid 70s. A stray shower is possible especially to the east but since skies clear out in the afternoon we'd say it'll be a good day for outdoor events.
Likely the nicest day for the near future will be Monday with plentiful sunshine and low humidity. Clouds increase closer to the evening ahead of unsettled weather that arrives Tuesday and Wednesday. Summer isn't over with just yet though, a ridge setup looks favorable following the middle of this week that could bring warmer and drier conditions that will last longer than just a day or two!