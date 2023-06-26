Spotty showers today, strong storm or two possible this evening

Starting out mostly dry with a couple spotty showers today, but we are monitoring a round of rain this evening that could produce a strong storm or two primarily in the Southern Valleys. So far the strongest storms look to form south of CNY, but some models are hinting at higher instability farther north. We will keep you posted later today with any updates. As for temperatures, highs are likely to reach the upper 70s to low 80s.
Due to the higher humidity, every day this week has at least a small chance of a shower or storm, especially as a low pressure center slowly moves its way across the northeast. Scattered showers and storms Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Light drizzle and mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s for Wednesday. Thursday is trending more dry with latest model guidance, however rain chances return come next weekend.