Steady rainfall continues across the region

Tonight: Weak thunderstorms possible late. Low of 56.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Isolated Showers. Mid 50s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly sunny. High of 72.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.
This evening, widespread rainfall will continue, and gradually lessen. Another round of scattered showers will arrive later in the evening bringing a few possible weak thunderstorms. Isolated showers look to continue later tonight into early tomorrow morning, with lows in the mid 50s. Conditions dry heading into tomorrow afternoon. High of 72.
Early commute Thursday morning could be tricky, especially in the southeastern part of our area in Otsego and Southern Herkimer Counties. The center of a low pressure system moves northeast just south of our area, bringing possible brief heavy rainfall. Rainfall weakens later on to a few scattered showers throughout the area. Dry conditions return on Friday before another possible round of showers leading into Saturday.