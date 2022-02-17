StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to gusty winds, heavy rain

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida,
Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern
Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be this
afternoon through tonight, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected along with flash freeze
potential. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong cold front moves through late
tonight with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Any wet
and untreated roadways and bridges could quickly freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to gusty winds, heavy rain

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Cloudy with showers. Windy. Upper 40s.

Afternoon: Rain and windy. High 52.

Tonight: Rain turning to mixed then snow. Low 23.

Tomorrow: AM snow showers. Windy. High 27. Low 12.

***Flood watch in effect for all of Central New York from Thursday morning until Friday evening***

***Wind advisory in effect for Otsego and southern Herkimer county from Thursday evening until Friday morning***

***Winter weather advisory in effect for northern Herkimer and Lewis counties for Friday morning***

flood
wind advisory

***Thursday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to gusty winds, heavy rain, and significant snow melt causing possible ice jams and flooding***

Waking up to windy and warm conditions. Temperatures this morning in the upper 40s with wind gusts looking to average 30-40 mph with locally higher gusts along hilltop locations. Highs today will climb into the 50s! The rapid rise in temperature combined with melting snow and widespread rainfall could lead to flooding due to ice jams. If you live in a flood prone region, especially one that's experienced an ice jam in the past, be on alert through early Friday. Rainfall totals look to range between 0.5" - 1" in the Southern Valleys, with 1-2" possible north of the Mohawk Valley.

Strong winds arrive tonight, with wind gusts between 40-50 mph after midnight. This could lead to scattered power outages and debris in the roadway for the Friday morning commute. Rain changes to snow Friday morning, with icy spots possible as temperatures plunge into the 20s. Breezy conditions continue through Friday afternoon, with wind gusts between 20-30 mph.

Light snow is expected Saturday, with highs in the low 30s. The weather warms up again as we head into next week. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy with rain on Tuesday and highs in the upper 40s. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning, but remain warm with highs in the 40s.

