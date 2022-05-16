StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to severe thunderstorms in the forecast

Morning: Patchy fog. Partly cloudy. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Severe thunderstorms likely. Upper 70s.
Tonight: Severe thunderstorm threat ends. Low 49.
Tomorrow: Few morning showers. Turning partly sunny. High 59. Low 45.
Today is a StormTracker2 Alert Day for an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorm development. This doesn't happen too often in our area. The timing of the strongest storms looks to begin around 2 in the afternoon moving west through our area and reaching Eastern Otsego and Herkimer Counties between 3pm and 4pm. The biggest concern is high winds, possible wind damage and power outages. Localized flooding is also a concern, as well as hail and lightning. Tornadoes are not likely, however an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The threat of severe thunderstorms ends around 7pm this evening with a few rain showers overnight and tomorrow morning.
The showers look to end tomorrow afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60. Sunshine remains for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Gradually getting warmer with highs near 80 by Friday. Very warm over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.