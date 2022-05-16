StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to severe thunderstorms in the forecast

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 226 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW YORK BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS YATES IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE PIKE SUSQUEHANNA WAYNE WYOMING THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND, DELHI, ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, HORNELL, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WALTON, WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.