StormTracker 2 Alert Day for Thursday due to heavy rainfall

Morning: Heavy rainfall. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High 65.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 53.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 72. Low 54.
Heavy rainfall this morning makes the commute tricky which is why we've issued a StormTracker2 Alert Day. Heavy rainfall is expected, however risks are on the low side for flash flooding. Expect ponding on roadways in areas with poor drainage, especially for the morning hours. Scattered showers linger into the afternoon and evening as conditions dry and sunshine returns for Friday.
We return to possible showers from weak fronts over the weekend, current models are trending for just a few sprinkles on Saturday with more rain possible Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures will warm again back into the upper 70s starting next week.