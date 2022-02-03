StormTracker 2 Alert Day for widespread snow

Morning: Rain and snow. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Rain turns to snow. Mid 20s.
Tonight: Snow becomes heavier. Low 21.
Tomorrow: Heavy snow becoming lighter and ending by the evening. High 23. Low 0.
**A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Central New York from 9 AM Thursday to 3 PM Friday**
**Thursday and Friday are Stormtracker 2 Alert Days due to an upcoming winter storm**
Rain is expected to fall in and south of the Mohawk Valley this morning with a wet snowfall north of the Mohawk Valley. Temperatures still around or above freezing this morning. Rain gradually turns to snow throughout this morning as colder air works in from the west. Traveling conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout today, especially this evening. Temperatures fall into the 20s by the late afternoon. Most areas are expected to pick up only an inch or two of accumulation during the day.
Snow becomes heavy tonight into early tomorrow, with additional accumulations ranging between 6-12".
Snow ends tomorrow afternoon, with temperatures in the 20s. Expect difficult travel early tomorrow, with improving conditions through the afternoon and evening.
The weather turns cold and dry on Saturday, with highs in the teens. Sunshine is expected on Sunday, with highs in the 20s. The weather is looking generally dry and milder next week, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.