StormTracker 2 Alert Day for widespread thunderstorms

Morning: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Thunderstorms. High 82.
Tonight: Storms ending. Low 61.
Tomorrow: A passing shower possible. Partly cloudy. High 77. Low 57.
*Today is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to widespread afternoon thunderstorms and the possibility of a few severe thunderstorms*
Mild and a bit muggy this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front approaches from the west this afternoon, producing widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the stronger side, producing gusty winds.
Cooler weather returns tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A passing shower is possible on Thursday, otherwise partly sunny. High in the mid 70s. Warmer weather returns heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. The next weather system brings the chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region on Sunday and Monday, with highs near 80.