StormTracker 2 Alert Day in effect for icy conditions, tricky travel

*A StormTracker 2 Alert Day for Thursday due to widespread ice*
Morning: Cloudy. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Freezing rain. Tricky travel expected. High 35.
Tonight: Scattered showers turning to snow overnight. Lower 32.
Tomorrow: Snow showers. High 35. Low 22.
Winter has been delayed for a while for most of us, but this is likely to change within the next week. Watch out for patchy black ice this morning since roads were wet last night and temperatures fell below freezing.
Dry start Thursday morning before clouds start moving in by the afternoon. Precipitation looks to start out as snow, before warmer air moves in and freezing rain starts to develop. This looks to last for several hours during the afternoon, so as of now if you are commuting in the early morning, you should be fine. Be cautious for the evening. Heavier rain and mixed precipitation will weaken slightly overnight before another round arrives by early Friday morning. This could make travel tricky for your morning commute as snow will fall in areas outside the Mohawk Valley. A general trace - 2" of snow is expected Friday afternoon, with 2-5" possible north of the Mohawk Valley.
We dry out for Saturday before a possible nor’easter arrives Sunday night and into Monday morning. Snowfall looks to be on the dense side due to forecasted temperatures, but the track of this as well as expected snowfall is still too far out to predict. That’s not all though, there could be another nor’easter arriving by Wednesday of next week so back-to-back winter storms is not off the table. We will continue to provide any forecast updates for this within the next several days.