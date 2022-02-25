 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around
one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland,
Delaware, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates near an inch per hour will
continue at times until 8am.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...CHENANGO...
ONONDAGA...SOUTHERN ONEIDA...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...SENECA...MADISON...AND
NORTHERN ONEIDA COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 520 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along
a line extending from near Marion to near Richfield Springs and
moving northeast at 30 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
Onondaga, Syracuse, Utica, Clay, Rome, Cicero, Auburn, De Witt,
Lysander and Sullivan.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 31 and 39, and near 41.
New York Interstate 81 between 15 and 31.

SAFETY INFO...
The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely
difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 1020Z 215DEG 27KT 4312 7713 4282 7494

StormTracker 2 Alert Day today

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Heavy snow. Low 20s.

Afternoon: Snow tapering off. High 28.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 2.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 28. Low 14.

***WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING IN ALL AREAS OF CENTRAL NEW YORK***

snow this morning
WSW

Snow becomes heavy overnight, with snowfall rates over 1" per hour between 4 am to 10 am. A brief round of sleet is possible south of the Mohawk Valley. Most of Central New York is expecting 7-10" of accumulation. Snow comes to an end Friday afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 20s this afternoon. Cold tonight, with overnight lows near zero.

Saturday sees a break in snowfall with mostly cloudy skies and a high in the mid 20s. Snowfall returns Sunday with lesser accumulations across the area. Temperatures will reach the low 30s. Cold on Monday and breezy, with sunshine and highs in the upper teens. Not as cold on Tuesday, with light snow and highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy conditions expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s.

