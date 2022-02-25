StormTracker 2 Alert Day today

Weather Alert

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...CHENANGO... ONONDAGA...SOUTHERN ONEIDA...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...SENECA...MADISON...AND NORTHERN ONEIDA COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 520 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Marion to near Richfield Springs and moving northeast at 30 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Onondaga, Syracuse, Utica, Clay, Rome, Cicero, Auburn, De Witt, Lysander and Sullivan. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 31 and 39, and near 41. New York Interstate 81 between 15 and 31. SAFETY INFO... The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && TIME...MOT...LOC 1020Z 215DEG 27KT 4312 7713 4282 7494