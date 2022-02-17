StormTracker 2 Alert Day today

Morning: Cloudy with showers. Windy. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Rain and windy. High 52.
Tonight: Rain turning to mixed then snow. Low 23.
Tomorrow: AM snow showers. Windy. High 27. Low 12.
***Flood watch in effect for all of Central New York from Thursday morning until Friday evening***
***Wind advisory in effect for Otsego and southern Herkimer county from Thursday evening until Friday morning***
***Winter weather advisory in effect for northern Herkimer and Lewis counties for Friday morning***
***Thursday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to gusty winds, heavy rain, and significant snow melt causing possible ice jams and flooding***
Waking up to windy and warm conditions. Temperatures this morning in the upper 40s with wind gusts looking to average 30-40 mph with locally higher gusts along hilltop locations. Highs today will climb into the 50s! The rapid rise in temperature combined with melting snow and widespread rainfall could lead to flooding due to ice jams. If you live in a flood prone region, especially one that's experienced an ice jam in the past, be on alert through early Friday. Rainfall totals look to range between 0.5" - 1" in the Southern Valleys, with 1-2" possible north of the Mohawk Valley.
Strong winds arrive tonight, with wind gusts between 40-50 mph after midnight. This could lead to scattered power outages and debris in the roadway for the Friday morning commute. Rain changes to snow Friday morning, with icy spots possible as temperatures plunge into the 20s. Breezy conditions continue through Friday afternoon, with wind gusts between 20-30 mph.
Light snow is expected Saturday, with highs in the low 30s. The weather warms up again as we head into next week. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy with rain on Tuesday and highs in the upper 40s. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning, but remain warm with highs in the 40s.