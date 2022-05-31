Stormtracker 2 Alert Day tomorrow

Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 65.
Tomorrow morning: Cloudy with showers. Low 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Cloudy with a few thunderstorms. High 72.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a storm. Upper 60s.
Due to the potential of a few stronger storms in the area, we've made tomorrow a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day. For tonight, expect temperatures to cool off into the 60s as a backdoor cold front approaches from the northeast.
The weather looks unsettled tomorrow, with showers in the morning, followed by a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. A very slow moving cold front is expected to produce a few stronger storms south and west of Utica late tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures range from the 70s south and west of Utica to the 60s north and east of Utica.
Cooler weather is expected to settle in tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s. The chance of a few showers are expected on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s. The weekend looks dry and pleasant right now, with highs only in the 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 40s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper 70s. Rain returns on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.