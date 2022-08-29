 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up into the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Yates, Seneca, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Tompkins, and Madison Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stormtracker 2 Alert Day Tuesday with widespread storms expected

Alert Day

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Very warm and very humid. Low 70.

Tuesday Morning: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lower 70s.

Afternoon: Widespread showers and storms. Lower 80s.

Evening: Showers and storms ending. Mostly cloudy. Mid 70s.

*Tomorrow is a Stormtracker 2 Alert day due to the possibility of widespread storms causing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall*

The weather looks very warm this evening, with the potential for a few pop up showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures cool into the 70s after sunset, with overnight lows only near 70. Scattered showers and storms are possible again tonight, especially after midnight.

A cold front arrives tomorrow and brings big changes to our weather. Widespread showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts tomorrow, in case of flash flooding or severe thunderstorm warnings. High temperatures climb into the low 80s. Cooler weather will follow for Wednesday, with clouds and showers lingering. Highs in the mid 70s. A taste of fall on Thursday, with sunshine and highs only in the upper 60s. A beautiful stretch of weather will follow heading into the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny skies expected on Friday with highs near 70. Warmer over the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Labor Day looks partly sunny, with highs in the mid 70s.

