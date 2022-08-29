Stormtracker 2 Alert Day Tuesday with widespread storms expected

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Very warm and very humid. Low 70.
Tuesday Morning: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lower 70s.
Afternoon: Widespread showers and storms. Lower 80s.
Evening: Showers and storms ending. Mostly cloudy. Mid 70s.
*Tomorrow is a Stormtracker 2 Alert day due to the possibility of widespread storms causing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall*
The weather looks very warm this evening, with the potential for a few pop up showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures cool into the 70s after sunset, with overnight lows only near 70. Scattered showers and storms are possible again tonight, especially after midnight.
A cold front arrives tomorrow and brings big changes to our weather. Widespread showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts tomorrow, in case of flash flooding or severe thunderstorm warnings. High temperatures climb into the low 80s. Cooler weather will follow for Wednesday, with clouds and showers lingering. Highs in the mid 70s. A taste of fall on Thursday, with sunshine and highs only in the upper 60s. A beautiful stretch of weather will follow heading into the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny skies expected on Friday with highs near 70. Warmer over the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Labor Day looks partly sunny, with highs in the mid 70s.