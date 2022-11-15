StormTracker 2 Alert Day Wednesday for widespread snow, wintry mix

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 40.
Tonight: Snow developing overnight. Low 29.
*A winter weather advisory is in effect this evening into tomorrow afternoon for all of Central New York*
*Tomorrow is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to widespread snow and a wintry mix*
The first widespread snowfall of the season is in the forecast for tonight into tomorrow. A general 3-5" of snow is possible, with the lower end expected in the lower elevations and higher end expected in the higher elevations. The Wednesday morning commute looks slippery, with improving conditions expected throughout the day. Temperatures look to remain much colder than average throughout the week, with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
Sunshine early today gives way to clouds. Highs only in the upper 30s. Snow breaks out tonight, mixing with sleet south of the Mohawk Valley. Snow continues through tomorrow morning, coming to and end in the afternoon. Cold and breezy, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Lake effect snow showers are possible tomorrow night through Thursday. Some accumulation is possible, especially north of the Mohawk Valley.
A weak disturbance kicks off more snow showers on Friday, with generally light accumulations expected. Cold this weekend, with highs only in the low 30s. Very heavy lake effect snow is possible in Western NY and the Northern Tug Hill regions.