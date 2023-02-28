 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Storm
total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern
Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute. Slippery roads are
likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow will mix with freezing drizzle
today before tapering off this afternoon. The snow will be wet
with a high water content...making shoveling very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

StormTracker 2 Alert Day: Winter storm warning in effect for the Mohawk Valley

  Updated
  • 0

Tricky travel this morning from snow and wind

Morning: Snow. Upper 20s.

Afternoon: Snow showers. High 35.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 21.

Tomorrow: Afternoon showers. High 41. Low 35.

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Central New York through this evening.

snow

Expect tricky travel this morning as heavy snow and windy conditions continue. Snow continues today, but becomes lighter throughout the day. Totals for Central New York are expected to range from 6-8" from Utica west to 8-12" east of Utica. Highs this afternoon climb into the low to mid 30s.

Cloudy skies on tonight, with overnight lows in the low 20s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a few rain and snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 40. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s. Another winter storm is possible on Friday, with a mix between snow and ice. We'll keep you posted on the newest developments throughout the week. Snow showers expected on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 30s.

