StormTracker 2 Alert Day: Winter storm warning in effect for the Mohawk Valley

Morning: Snow. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Snow showers. High 35.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 21.
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Central New York through this evening.
Expect tricky travel this morning as heavy snow and windy conditions continue. Snow continues today, but becomes lighter throughout the day. Totals for Central New York are expected to range from 6-8" from Utica west to 8-12" east of Utica. Highs this afternoon climb into the low to mid 30s.
Cloudy skies on tonight, with overnight lows in the low 20s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a few rain and snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 40. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s. Another winter storm is possible on Friday, with a mix between snow and ice. We'll keep you posted on the newest developments throughout the week. Snow showers expected on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 30s.