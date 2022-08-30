Morning: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lower 70s.
Afternoon: Widespread showers and storms. Lower 80s.
Tonight: Showers and storms ending. Mostly cloudy. Low 64.
Tomorrow: Lingering showers. Partly sunny. High 74. Low 58.
*Today is a Stormtracker 2 Alert day due to the possibility of widespread storms causing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall*
A cold front arrives today and brings big changes to our weather. Widespread showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts, in case of flash flooding or severe thunderstorm warnings. High temperatures climb into the low 80s.
Cooler weather will follow for tomorrow, with clouds and showers lingering. Highs in the mid 70s. A taste of fall on Thursday, with sunshine and highs only in the upper 60s. A beautiful stretch of weather will follow heading into the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny skies expected on Friday with highs near 70. Warmer over the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Labor Day looks partly sunny, with highs in the mid 70s.