StormTracker2 Alert Day Tuesday

Tonight: Clear. Chilly. Low 27.
Tomorrow Morning: Fog possible. Partly cloudy. Low 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 53.
Tomorrow Evening: Rain/Snow starting. Mid 40s.
Happy Easter! Occasional flurries and cloudy skies this evening clear up tonight, as temperatures fall below freezing and we expect clear skies heading into early tomorrow morning. Conditions still look optimal for a possible foggy morning commute tomorrow morning. After some possible morning fog, a sunny morning is forecast for tomorrow. Temperatures will jump from the 30s to the 50s by the afternoon. Clouds move in mid day ahead of a nor'easter set to bring widespread wet snow to our area starting Monday night. We have made Tuesday a StormTracker2 Alert Day due to this storm. Snowfall totals are expected to be significant, with most areas expecting 5 to 9 inches, with higher elevations seeing 9"+. Expect tricky travel conditions especially for Tuesday morning.
After Tuesday, temperatures look to remain mild in the low 50s, so the snowfall we are getting isn't expected to last far into the week.