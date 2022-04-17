 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up
to a foot or so possible over the higher terrain. Valleys will
see less snowfall.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. In New York,
Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. Power outages will
be possible especially over the higher terrain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mixture of rain and snow will spread
over the watch area Monday afternoon. The precipitation will
change to snow Monday night. The snow could become heavy at
times Monday night before tapering to a mix of rain and snow
showers Tuesday morning. The snow will be heavy and wet and
could cause power outages in addition to travel difficulties.
The higher terrain will see the greatest snowfall. Valleys will
see less snowfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means the potential exists for heavy snow in
the watch area. Persons planning on travel Monday night and
Tuesday morning should continue to monitor the latest weather
information. People in the watch area also should be prepared for
power outages especially over the higher terrain.

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio, or your local media for the latest
updates on this situation. You can also check out our website
at weather.gov/bgm for the latest weather information.

StormTracker2 Alert Day Tuesday

Tonight: Clear. Chilly. Low 27.

Tomorrow Morning: Fog possible. Partly cloudy. Low 30s.

Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 53.

Tomorrow Evening: Rain/Snow starting. Mid 40s.

Alert Day Explainer

Happy Easter! Occasional flurries and cloudy skies this evening clear up tonight, as temperatures fall below freezing and we expect clear skies heading into early tomorrow morning. Conditions still look optimal for a possible foggy morning commute tomorrow morning. After some possible morning fog, a sunny morning is forecast for tomorrow. Temperatures will jump from the 30s to the 50s by the afternoon. Clouds move in mid day ahead of a nor'easter set to bring widespread wet snow to our area starting Monday night. We have made Tuesday a StormTracker2 Alert Day due to this storm. Snowfall totals are expected to be significant, with most areas expecting 5 to 9 inches, with higher elevations seeing 9"+. Expect tricky travel conditions especially for Tuesday morning.

After Tuesday, temperatures look to remain mild in the low 50s, so the snowfall we are getting isn't expected to last far into the week.

