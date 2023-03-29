Strong cold front arrives Wednesday evening bringing rain, snow

Morning: Sunny. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny, breezy, mild. High 52.
Tonight: Rain and snow arriving. 40s.
Mild weather temporarily arrives today, with a return to wind and cold tomorrow. Mild weather with sunshine is expected this afternoon with highs reaching the low 50s. A strong cold front arrives this evening producing possible a thunderstorm then a quick burst of snow with a flash freeze possible. This looks to all move through between 6 and 10 pm.
It turns windy tomorrow after this, and cold, with highs just in the mid 30s. Wind chill values are expected to be in the teens to the 20s. Our next system brings a cold rain to the region on Friday with highs in the mid 40s.
A mild start to the weekend, with cloudy skies on Saturday and highs in the low 60s! A strong cold front brings downpours, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds to the region. Windy and cooler on Sunday, with highs in the low 40s. Turning warmer again on Monday, with cloudy skies and a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s.