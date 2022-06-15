Strong storms expected tomorrow evening

Tonight: Thunderstorms possible late. Mild and mostly cloudy. Low 66.
Tomorrow morning: Early morning storms possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Warm and turning very humid. High 82.
Tomorrow evening: Widespread thunderstorms, strong storms possible. Upper 70s.
Tomorrow is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day for the potential of strong storms in the late afternoon and evening.
Mild and muggy tonight, with the potential of thunderstorms after midnight. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. Storms overnight could produce locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Any storms that develop are expected to end by morning. The weather is expected to dry out mid-day with a chance to see some sunshine. In the evening, a very strong front will be arriving from the west. Currently, our latest forecast shows lots of ingredients such as moisture and rotation present for severe weather. Storms require "fuel" in order to remain strong. In meteorology we call this "CAPE". There is a huge drop-off in "fuel" directly over our area, so the biggest uncertainty in tomorrow's forecast is how long these storms will last before weakening. Current timing is consistent between 4-8PM. Be sure to stay weather aware in any case for tomorrow.
Storms come to an end tomorrow night, with a few lingering showers into Friday morning. Cooler, less humid, and breezy, with highs in the upper 70s. Much cooler weather to follow for the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, a few showers in the afternoon, and highs only in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine on Father's Day, with highs near 70. Warmer and more humid weather looks to return for the middle of next week.