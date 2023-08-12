Strong storms possible today

Keeping our eye to the sky today as there is potential for severe weather. If storms organize into a line, gusty and possibly damaging winds are the primary concern. If these storms isolate themselves from each other they could have the potential to rotate due to the amount of shear in the atmosphere. Rough arrival time for some of these storms could range from as early as 2 PM to as late as 6 PM. Just have a way to receive weather alerts today in case storms turn severe. If things get busy, we will be live on Facebook on our weather page Facebook.com/WKTVWeather covering anything that happens.
As Bill said perfectly yesterday, we're trying our best to convey severe weather risk without unnecessarily going overboard. Monday's event had a 2-5% chance of producing tornadoes...we landed in that 2-5%. Not every severe weather situation will turn out like Monday but it's always good to just remain weather aware on days that severe weather is possible like today because although extremely rare, those events still do happen.
Things quiet down Sunday with some lingering AM showers ending by the afternoon.