Strong thunderstorms continue this morning

Morning: Showers and thunderstorms. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Lingering showers. High 62.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 39.
Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High 55. Low 37.
Tracking showers and thunderstorms this morning along with warm and humid weather. Ponding is possible on the roadways as well as patchy fog. By the late morning, storm risk is diminished, and lingering showers and clouds will be the story for most of the day. Cooler and windy with highs just in the low 60s.
We cool off even more tonight and into Friday, with overnight lows reaching the mid-upper 30s across the area! On top of those temperatures, some flurries are possible on some mountain peaks in the Adirondacks! We dry out Friday and Saturday, but return to a rainy weather pattern by Sunday.