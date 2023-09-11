Stuck in a rainy pattern to start the workweek

Rain banding has set up in Otsego County this Monday morning, so steady rain could cause ponding on roadways for your morning commute. For the rest of CNY, showers have continued to remain spotty and inconsistent in coverage. Rainfall chances will lower throughout the morning to early afternoon, however a couple pop-up showers cannot be ruled out in the evening primarily in Herkimer and Otsego Counties. Regardless, weather is expected to be quiet tonight with patchy fog possible.
Tuesday starts out dry before a cold front Tuesday night brings yet another return to rain. Scattered showers overnight into Wednesday with uncertainty as of now with how long rainfall lasts Wednesday. More short-range models are agreeing that we could dry out by late Wednesday evening however an upper level low pressure will stick around until Thursday so rainfall chances aren't off the table. Low pressure finally exits CNY Friday and we are looking to see beautiful fall-like weather for next weekend.
We're still keeping a close eye on the track of Hurricane Lee. As the days get closer, ensemble paths are more consistent with the path of Lee going as far west as Boston and the US Atlantic Coast. CNY remains unaffected for now besides high-level clouds in the sky during the weekend. If anything changes we will relay that information.