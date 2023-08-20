Summer-like weather expected today

A more summer-like day is expected this Sunday. High temperatures look to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be a little more calm compared to yesterday. Great weather to enjoy outdoor summer activities! Humidity will slowly become more noticeable this evening as warm air from the south moves in, so overnight lows tonight will only fall into the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies and a couple spotty showers are possible overnight and early Monday morning from a moisture-starved cold front.
Wildfire smoke will be visible today making skies look a little hazy. Most of this smoke should stay aloft so there is minimal impact on air quality.
As a strong dome of high pressure positions itself over most of the Central US, it'll keep things quiet here in the Northeast for a change with dry weather expected between Monday evening and Thursday evening. There is also a 50/50 shot the high pressure moves over the northeast next weekend continuing the dry stretch. We'll see how model guidance looks as the days get closer to see if it's more or less likely.