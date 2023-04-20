Summer like weather on Friday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 41.
Friday morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 40s.
Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 83.
Friday evening: Partly sunny. Mid 70s.
A pleasant spring evening across Central New York, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. Cooling off into the low 40s tonight under partly cloudy skies.
Much warmer weather arrives on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and warm on Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s. Widespread rain is expected on Sunday. Much cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy with showers on Monday, with highs near 50. A passing shower is possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s. Continued cooler weather for Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s.