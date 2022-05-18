Summer returns this weekend

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain develops late. Low 48.
Tomorrow Morning: Showers. Low 50s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms. High 62.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 50s.
The weather turns unsettled tomorrow and becomes much warmer heading into the weekend. For tonight, expect cloudy skies. Rain develops late, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Rain early tomorrow morning, followed by a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the low 60s.
Much warmer weather arrives beginning Friday. Partly sunny and noticeably more humid, with highs in the low 80s. Hot and humid on Saturday, with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 90. Widespread showers and storms on Sunday. Warm and humid, with highs in the 80s. Cooler but sunny weather expected early next week, with highs in the 60s on Monday and near 70 for Tuesday. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s.