Summer weather returns

A beautiful early fall-like day across the area with dewpoints in the 40s and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Due to the low humidity and clear skies, temperatures tonight will easily fall into the upper to possibly mid 40s. Beautiful weather is expected tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s.
Some clouds move in Saturday from the west, but sunshine will remain dominant throughout the day with a stray shower or two possible overnight into early Sunday morning. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity picks up throughout the day Sunday so there will be a low chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, like Saturday, expect mostly dry weather. High pressure builds in again to start the workweek next week and high temperatures are likely to climb into the mid to upper 80s with a dry pattern sticking around until Thursday.