Sunday starting out cloudy, sunshine by the late afternoon

This Sunday starts out with lingering clouds and spotty light rain showers that will come to an end later this morning. Skies will also begin to clear out by this afternoon with sunshine moving in and temperatures reaching the low 70s. A stray shower in the North Country is possible closer to sunset. Winds will be a little breezy today as well, but it looks like we might see a break in windy conditions at least for the start of the workweek.
Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies for your Monday and highs in the low 70s. Although high pressure will keep weather mostly dry and quiet, a stray pop-up shower is possible primarily in higher elevations south of the Mohawk Valley. Similar conditions for Tuesday although slightly warmer. A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing our next chance of scattered showers, however it doesn't look to be significant. Cooler and mostly dry Thursday and Friday.
Early preview of Memorial Day Weekend looks to be a little rainy as a coastal low pressure center hooks inland. We will continue to update the forecast as new information comes in.