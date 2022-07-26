Sunny and comfortable weather returns

Morning: Decreasing clouds. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 75.
Tonight: Clear. Low 55.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 82. Low 65.
A nice mid-summer day is expected today, with highs in the mid 70s, comfortable humidity, and a light breeze.
We begin to warm up again tomorrow with humidity increasing later on in the evening. Highs reaching the low 80s. Another cold front arrives Thursday bringing possible scattered showers and thunderstorms. Scattered showers could continue into Friday before we dry out for this next weekend.
The weekend looks nice and comfortable with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. A nice change from the high heat and humidity.