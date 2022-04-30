Sunny and mild day today

Morning: Sunny. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Sunny. Mid 50s.
Evening: Sunny. Upper 50s.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.
Very chilly start this morning, with lots of areas seeing frost. Temperatures quickly climb above freezing into the 50s by the afternoon. Day 3 of 4 of sunny skies with very little clouds. A traffic jam in the atmosphere called an "Omega" Block is giving us extended days of extremely clear skies. Highs for the day reach the upper 50s and low 60s primarily in the Mohawk Valley. Higher elevations will see highs in the mid 50s. Clear skies tonight, so temperatures will fall around freezing again. Warmer and less breezy tomorrow. Sunny skies to start the day, however clouds move in late ahead of a front bringing widespread rainfall to our area.
All day Monday looks rainy, with highs in the 50s. Severe weather possibility dropped significantly since temperatures trended cooler. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, then rain returns Wednesday. The first few days of May are going to be below average temperature-wise, however by early May standards, that means upper 50s.