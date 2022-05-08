 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 25 to 35
percent this afternoon, east-northeast winds gusting up to 20 mph
and very dry conditions recently will lead to an elevated risk
for wildfire spread today across portions of central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Sunny and pleasant Mother's Day

Morning: Mostly sunny. Low 40s.

Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Upper 50s.

Evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.

Tomorrow. Sunny. High 70.

Mother's Day Forecast

Happy Mother's Day! This morning, though a little chilly, will quickly warm into the 50s and 60s heading into the afternoon. Skies remain sunny throughout the day with a light breeze. Clear conditions tonight. There is a possibility for some patchy frost tonight in higher elevations. Tomorrow looks a little warmer, temperatures rising into the 70s by the afternoon as our sunny forecast continues.

As a heat wave influences most of the US over the next several days, highs for our area will continue to climb throughout the week. Heading into Thursday and Friday, temperatures will reach the 80s and last until Saturday.

