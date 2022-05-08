Sunny and pleasant Mother's Day

Morning: Mostly sunny. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Upper 50s.
Evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.
Tomorrow. Sunny. High 70.
Happy Mother's Day! This morning, though a little chilly, will quickly warm into the 50s and 60s heading into the afternoon. Skies remain sunny throughout the day with a light breeze. Clear conditions tonight. There is a possibility for some patchy frost tonight in higher elevations. Tomorrow looks a little warmer, temperatures rising into the 70s by the afternoon as our sunny forecast continues.
As a heat wave influences most of the US over the next several days, highs for our area will continue to climb throughout the week. Heading into Thursday and Friday, temperatures will reach the 80s and last until Saturday.