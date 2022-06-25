Sunny and very warm day today

Morning: Sunny. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Sunny. Lower 80s.
Evening: Sunny. High of 87, Low of 63.
Tomorrow: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. High of 91, Low of 65.
Graduation weekend is here! A high pressure system is directly over Central New York, causing winds to remain light with clear and very sunny conditions today. Expect very warm temperatures today as well, with highs reaching the mid 80s. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 60s and partly cloudy skies. Humidity takes a jump tomorrow with dew points in the humid, near tropical range. Partly cloudy skies in the early hours with highs reaching the low 90s towards the evening.
Sunday evening is when rain showers will start ahead of a cold front. These rain showers are currently expected to be scattered and non-severe, but we still could see locally heavy rainfall and rumbles of thunder. After the cold front pushes through ending Monday morning, heat and humidity break for the start of the workweek. Highs are only going to reach the low 70s Monday with much lower humidity.