Sunny and warmer on Friday

Morning: Sunny. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny and windy. High 75.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 53.
The weather continues to warm up for Friday with rain returning to start the weekend.
Beautiful today, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Turning windy this afternoon, with a south wind between 10-20 mph. An increase in clouds will start today, with cloudy skies to start the weekend tomorrow.
A cloudy start to the weekend, with rain arriving tomorrow afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Sunday looks nice, as clouds give way to sunshine. Warmer, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny and pleasant on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Warm on Thursday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.