Sunny, mild, and windy Father's Day

Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Windy. Lower 60s.
Evening: Mostly sunny. Windy. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Mid 70s.
Happy Father's Day! A chilly start this morning, especially last night with lows across the area in the low 40s to upper 30s. We warm up quickly today, however not too warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Very low humidity today as well, with sunny skies throughout the day. The only downside to this cool and sunny Father's Day will be the winds, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Not as strong as yesterday or Friday, but still substantial winds between 15 and 20 miles per hour. Winds weaken but are still noticeable tomorrow. Highs in the low to mid 70s with sunny skies.
Due to a very weak jet stream pattern, the backside of the stream will be directly over us by tomorrow evening with winds heading towards the southeast. This will create a highway for wetter weather heading into the middle of the week. Not expecting a complete washout for Tuesday as of yet, but we will keep you informed about rainfall throughout the start of this week.