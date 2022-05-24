Sunshine across the Mohawk Valley

Morning: Partly cloudy. Upper 40s
Afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 70.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 50.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 75. Low 55.
A dry start to the week this week, humidity has dropped and a slight relief for those with allergies as the pollen count has lowered a little to medium levels for the next 3 days. This week seems to be a good week to open the windows and let in the spring air. A nice start to today with sunshine and temperatures reaching near 70 by the afternoon. Increasing clouds heading into the evening.
Dry stretch at least until late Thursday night, when rain begins to return to our area. Heavier rain on Friday with a few possible rumbles of thunder. Taking an early peek into Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday might see some rain throughout the day, however temperatures warm and skies clear heading into Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday. There are a lot of moving parts to the forecast later in the week so the timing of the rain might change.