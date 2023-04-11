 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK
THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts this afternoon across Central New York.

Despite some clouds moving in today, relative humidity values
are expected to drop to between 20 to 35 percent across much of
Central New York this afternoon. West winds increase between 10-20
mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph by late afternoon and early evening.
Some grasses and other fine fuels will begin to dry out, elevating
the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Sunshine and a gradual warm up continues

  Updated
  • 0

Warm weather continues

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 40s.

Afternoon: Partly sunny and windy. High 69.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 45.

 Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 69. Low 49.
temps

A reminder that a statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14th.

The weather remains unseasonably warm and mostly sunny this week. A mix of sunshine and clouds today, with windy conditions. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny tomorrow, with highs in the upper 60s.

A push of very warm weather is expected for the end of the week. Mostly sunny on Thursday and breezy, with highs in the upper 70s! Mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. A strong cold front arrives on Sunday and brings the possibility of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s. Much cooler weather to follow for Monday, with cloudy skies, rain showers, and highs in the low 50s.

