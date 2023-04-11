Sunshine and a gradual warm up continues

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny and windy. High 69.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 45.
A reminder that a statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14th.
The weather remains unseasonably warm and mostly sunny this week. A mix of sunshine and clouds today, with windy conditions. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny tomorrow, with highs in the upper 60s.
A push of very warm weather is expected for the end of the week. Mostly sunny on Thursday and breezy, with highs in the upper 70s! Mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. A strong cold front arrives on Sunday and brings the possibility of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s. Much cooler weather to follow for Monday, with cloudy skies, rain showers, and highs in the low 50s.