Sunshine and comfortable weather today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 73.
Tonight: Clear. Low 51.
Tomorrow: A chance of an afternoon shower. Mostly cloudy. High 75. Low 55.
Waking up mostly cloudy this morning with a decrease in clouds for sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures in the low 70s. Clouds will increase once again for tomorrow with a chance of a passing shower in the afternoon. A little warmer, with highs in the mid 70s.
Gradually warming up for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s on Thursday and near 90 for Friday. Sunshine is expected for both days. A cold front is expected to move through Friday night into Saturday morning brining a round of showers and thunderstorms overnight Friday into Saturday morning. A little cooler on Saturday in comparison to Friday, with highs near 80. Mostly sunny skies stick around for Sunday and 4th of July, with highs near 80.