Sunshine and quiet weather this Sunday, active weather Mon-Tue

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Lackawanna, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow and gusty winds could cause scattered to numerous power outages. The highest snow amounts will likely be over the higher elevations south of the NY Thruway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&