...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango and Broome counties. In
Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Lackawanna, Pike
and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow and gusty winds could cause
scattered to numerous power outages. The highest snow amounts
will likely be over the higher elevations south of the NY Thruway.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Sunshine and quiet weather this Sunday, active weather Mon-Tue

Quiet weather is expected today. A chilly start with temperatures in the teens, however sunshine will warm those temps up into the mid 30s by the afternoon! Our attention today mainly turns to the weather expected Monday and Tuesday:

Today

So we have two systems at play here; a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, and a trough extending north to south over NY. Unlike other winter storms this season, we aren't too focused on the mixing line as it looks to remain far south of us (pink area). However, due to warmer temperatures precipitation could initially fall as rain before turning over to snow Monday evening.

Now normally this path would bring us just light to moderate snow since it is so far east, however the low is forecasted to slow down right off of the coast. This, along with higher moisture content expected in the air could set up decent snow bands across at least the eastern part of the area (Herkimer and Otsego Counties).

Snowfall Forecast

There still remains uncertainty in the exact path of the storm which will be fine tuned and snowfall totals adjusted within the next couple of days, however just be prepared to deal with wet snow throughout Monday night and into Tuesday.

