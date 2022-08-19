Sunshine and warmer weather start today

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 83.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 61.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 86. Low 63.
Patchy fog is expected this morning which will make way for sunshine today. Improving weather expected today, with a return to sunshine and highs in the low 80s.
Warm and partly cloudy tomorrow, with highs in the mid 80s. The weather looks dry on Sunday now, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Widespread rain is expected Monday, with highs in the upper 70s. A passing shower or storm is possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny and seasonably warm on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 80s.